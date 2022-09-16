Joe Ward in action for Posh against Fleetwood on Tuesday. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ward suffered a kick on his foot in the opening moments of Tuesday’s disappointing defeat at home to Fleetwood and was sent for an x-ray the following day.

There is no break, but 27 year-old is very sore and Posh will make a late decision on his participation at the University of Bolton stadium.

There was better news regarding defender Nathan Thompson who left the field early in the second-half of the Fleetwood match with a suspected concussion. Doctors and the EFL have agreed the injury didn’t fall into the concussion protocol rules so the 31 year-old can play tomorrow.

"Nathan’s injury was reviewed by medical staff and the EFL have agreed he can play at Bolton,” Posh boss Grant McCann said. “Joe struggled after someone left a bit on him early in the Fleetwood match.

"The x-ray showed nothing serious, but he is very sore. He was on the grass this morning, but we wait and see how he is.

"It’s a good fixture tomorrow. Bolton are one of the biggest teasm in the division and they have a manager who has stamped his authority on the team and has them playing a really good brand of football.

"They like to get the ball down and play and so do we so it should be a good footballing match. It’s also a very big challenge, but one we look forward to meeting.

"We’ve been disappointed in the last few games. We felt we deserved more points, but there’s no point in feeling sorry for ourselves.

"It’s been an indifferent start. We’ve delivered some really good performances and a couple when we just weren’t at it.

"But nothing is won in the first two months of the season.

"We’ve pressed the reset button this week and had a really good couple of days.”