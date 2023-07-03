Walker is one of four coaches that has been recruited by new Leicester boss Enzo Maresca to make up his coaching team in the Championship, all of them previously worked under him at Manchester City.

Walker links back up with Maresca after the pair lifted the Premier League 2 title together two seasons ago. Walker worked his way up at City all the way from the U9s to the U23s.

He left the club in January to join Posh as a Senior Professional Development Phase Lead Coach, responsible for overseeing the U21 side along with Ryan Semple following the departure of Matthew Etherington and Simon Davies to join Crawley in November.

Danny Walker. Photo: Joe Dent.

His job also saw him oversee the U18 side as well, who won both the David Joyce County Cup and the U18 Professional Development League Cup.

Posh U21s finished a respectable sixth out of ten in the North Group of the Professional Development League which included the likes of Burnley, Coventry, Sheffield United, Hull, Birmingham and Sheffield Wednesday.