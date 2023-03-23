News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United youngsters seal National League loans on Deadline Day

Three Peterborough United prospects have heading into the National League system.

By Ben Jones
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 23:04 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 09:57 GMT
Charlie O'Connell has headed back on loan to Woking. Photo: Joe Dent.
Three Posh youngsters sealed loan moves on deadline day for non-league clubs.

20-year-old centre-back Charlie O’Connell rejoined Woking on loan until the end of the season after being recalled from the same club in February.

O’Connell played seven times for the Cards in his first spell after joining in December.

Woking currently sit third in the National League, 23 points behind runaway pair Wrexham and Notts County. They travel to bottom club Maidstone on Saturday.

Just five points behind Woking in fifth and with a game in hand are Barnet. The Bees swooped to bring in Emmanuel Fernandez until the end of the campaign.

The 21-year-old centre-back made the Posh squad against Sheffield Wednesday but has not appeared for the club this season.

He will head straight into the Bees squad to face Wealdstone at the weekend.

Young goalkeeper Will Lakin also made a move into the National League system, joining National League North strugglers Kettering Town on loan.

The Poppies are just one point above the drop and face high-flying Darlington on Saturday before hosting Peterborough Sports on Tuesday night (March 28).

Posh also have Andrew Oluwabori currently out on loan Yeovil, who sit 19th and just four points clear from safety in the National League.

The winger has played 15 times since joining in November and has scored twice after spending the early part of the campaign at Kettering.

