Joe Taylor. Photo: Joe Dent.

The 19 year-old striker is in the Under 21 squad to face Austria in a friendly in Vienna on September 27. He qualifies for Wales through his mother.

Posh defender Ronnie Edwards has also been called up to the England Under 20 squad for three friendlies in Spain against Chile (September 21), Morocco (September 24) and Argentina (September 27).

On-loan goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom (Finland) and midfielder Jack Taylor (Ireland) were placed on standby for their senior national teams.

Posh boss Grant McCann described Taylor’s rise from step five football with Wroxham to a national squad as ‘ridiculous.’

And Taylor reflected on a ‘crazy’ year after his call-up.

"If you’d have told me a year ago where I would be now I wouldn’t have believed you,” Taylor said. “I’m very proud though, as is my family. We’re all buzzing and I can’t wait to get out there.

"The gaffer pulled me after an under 21 game against Swansea and just said ‘congratulations.’ I didn’t know what he meant so when he told me I was a bit taken aback.

"It’s been a crazy year, but I’ve had some great support around me from the people at Wroxham to the people at Posh. I was made to feel very welcome here from the start.

"I’ve had regular game time at Posh and I’ve been called into the first-team squad and played for them. It’s all helped me improve my game.

"I will learn from some good players and coaches at Wales now. I just hope I get a chance to play.”

Taylor made his Posh debut in a Championship fixture at Bournemouth last season. He scored his first senior goal in an EFL Cup win at Plymouth earlier this season.