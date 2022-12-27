Posh youngster Aaron Powell (right). Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Highly-regarded left-back Aaron Powell has joined National League high-fliers Woking, while midfielder Hisham Chiha has moved to local Northern Premier Midlands Division side Yaxley.

Former Posh superstar Lee Tomlin is also playing non-league football now and he dazzled again in Ilkeston’s 1-1 Southern Premier Division Central draw with Basford. Tomlin has been hired in a player-coach role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end of English football ex-Posh star Ivan Toney ignored the stick from Spurs fans by scoring for Brentford in a 2-2 Premier League draw at the Brentford Community Stadium. Toney is facing a lengthy ban from football if found guilty of 262 alleged betting offences.

Conor Washington celebrates a Rotherham goal. Photo: Getty Images.

In the Championship 30 year-old Conor Washington came off the bench to score his fourth goal of the season for Rotherham in a 2-2 draw at home to Stoke City.

Sammie Szmodics has picked up an injury and didn’t feature in Blackburn’s 2-1 defeat at Sunderland. He did tune in to the Posh draw at Charlton later in the day though.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Posh age group coaches Matthew Etherington and Simon Davies have endured a sticky start in Football League management at Crawley Town. After opening up with a 2-0 home win over promotion-chasing Swindon, Crawley have lost at home to fellow strugglers Hartlepool and Sutton.