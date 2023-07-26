News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

Peterborough United youngsters keep banging in the goals

​Gabe Overton’s fine pre-season scoring form for Posh Under 21s continued in a Tuesday friendly at Southern League side St Ives Town.
By Alan Swann
Published 26th Jul 2023, 08:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 09:00 BST

Overton scored twice in a 4-0 win to take his summer tally to five in four matches, and all after recovering from a serious hamstrong injury.

Torin Ntege also scored twice for a team enjoying an unbeaten pre-season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Posh travel to Isthmian League side Wingate & Finchley for another friendly on Saturday.

Tyler Winters scored for Posh under 18s at Sunderland. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comTyler Winters scored for Posh under 18s at Sunderland. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Tyler Winters scored for Posh under 18s at Sunderland. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Most Popular

UNDER 18s

The Posh teenagers made it 15 goals in four pre-season friendlies with an impressive 5-2 weekend success at Sunderland.

Ntege, Tyler Winters, Benjamin Arthur, Andre Changunda and a trialist scored for Posh with left-back Harley Mills, who signed a two-year professional development contract recently, setting up two of the goals.

The under 18s host Southend this Saturday.

Related topics:Southern LeagueSouthendOverton