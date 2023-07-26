​Overton scored twice in a 4-0 win to take his summer tally to five in four matches, and all after recovering from a serious hamstrong injury.

Torin Ntege also scored twice for a team enjoying an unbeaten pre-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh travel to Isthmian League side Wingate & Finchley for another friendly on Saturday.

Tyler Winters scored for Posh under 18s at Sunderland. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

UNDER 18s

The Posh teenagers made it 15 goals in four pre-season friendlies with an impressive 5-2 weekend success at Sunderland.

Ntege, Tyler Winters, Benjamin Arthur, Andre Changunda and a trialist scored for Posh with left-back Harley Mills, who signed a two-year professional development contract recently, setting up two of the goals.