David Ajiboye (blue) in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Spurs fielded several senior players and internationals who haven’t been at the World Cup, but they were made to work hard for their win in a behind closed doors clash at the Premier League club’s training ground.

Academy graduate Harvey White gave Spurs a 25th minute lead before Spanish international Bryan Gil made it 2-0 two minutes later.

Ireland international Matt Doherty made it 3-0 10 minutes after the break before Posh goalkeeper Will Blackmore capped a fine personal display by saving a penalty from Ivory Coast international midfielder Yves Bissouma.

David Ajiboye scored the Posh goal 20 minutes from time with a neat finish just moments after he’d shaved a post with another shot.

Posh are still finalising contracts, but former Manchester City coaches Ryan Semple and Danny Walker are expected to be confirmed as under 21 managers until the end of the season.

Posh: Blackmore, Mensah, Fernandez, Trialist, Tomlinson, McGlinchey, Van Lier, Hickinson, Taylor, Ajiboye, Corbett. Subs: Laycock, Fox, Powell, Harris, Gyamfi, Chiha, Bodie.

Posh will travel to Doncaster Rovers in the quarter-finals of the Under 18 Professional Development League Cup.

Posh topped their group. The tie will take place on February 5.

