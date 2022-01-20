Peterborough United youngster to return after Sierra Leone knocked out of Africa Cup of Nations

Idris Kanu (Ieft) with Osman Kakay and Sullay Kaikai.

The Leone Stars were knocked out of the tournament despite making an impressive start. In their opening game, they drew 0-0 with holders and one of the favourites Algeria. They then followed this up with a 2-2 draw against another of the continent’s heavyweights, Ivory Coast. They achieved this with a 93rd minute equaliser.

They needed only a draw against Equatorial Guinea on Thursday but fell behind in the first half. They had the chance to send themselves into the knockout stages with an 85th minute penalty but ex-Norwich and Middlesbrough man Kei Kamara saw his effort saved.

Two points was not enough to send Sierra Leone, who are playing in only their third Cup of Nations, through to the second round for the first time.

Kanu made the bench for the opener against Algeria but was left out of the squad for the final two group games. Squads were expanded to 28 players to mitigate the potential effect of covid cases but matchday squads were still limited to 23.

Kanu still has just the one Sierra Leone cap and is yet to make his competitive debut after only playing in a friendly against Comoros in November.