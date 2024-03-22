Janos Bodnar (right) after signing a professional development contract with Posh in August, 2022. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

The 18 year-old Hungarian youth international is nearing the end of a two-year professional development contract at the Weston Homes Stadium.

It’s not thought he will be offered a new deal because Posh believe James Dornelly, another 18 year-old from the club’s Academy, could be the first-choice right-back for the first team next season.

Bodnar confirmed Hull’s interest in an interview with Hungarian media. He revealed he spent time on trial at Hull last month.

Janos Bodnar in action. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

According to the ‘Real EFL’ website Bodnar said: “In February, I had a trial game at Hull, after which they immediately told me that they definitely wanted to sign me. They added it was obvious from the first moment that, despite my young age, I was a leader on the field, which they particularly liked.

"They outlined their future plans at the club and they told me they would count on me in the first team and they would definitely give me the opportunity to prove myself.”

Bodnar has been at Posh since he was eight. Former first-team manager Grant McCann approved his last contract at Posh, saying: “Janos is a tremendous young player, who has a great attitude and is always keen to learn and develop as a player. We are excited to see how he develops throughout the upcoming campaign.”