Peterborough United youngster rewarded with England Under 18s call-up

Benjamin Arthur has been called up by the England Under 18 squad.
By Ben Jones
Published 5th Jun 2023, 12:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 12:29 BST
Benjamin Arthur. Photo: Joe Dent.Benjamin Arthur. Photo: Joe Dent.
Benjamin Arthur. Photo: Joe Dent.

The Posh centre-back is thought to be one of the brightest prospects currently in the club’s academy and will now get the chance to represent his country.

Arthur, who is 17 and a first-year in the Posh academy, has been picked by Neil Ryan as part of his 23-man squad for three games in the International Tournament of Lisbon.

England will face Norway on Friday (June 9), Australia on Sunday (June 11) and Portugal on Tuesday (June 13).

Next season, the group will form the Under 19 side and compete in qualifying for the U19 Euros. This means that Arthur could have a chance to help England defend the title Ronnie Edwards helped England win last summer.

Arthur is the only player from the squad that plays for a club outside of England’s top two divisions.

A club insider recently described Arthur as ‘the best Academy central defender of all time.’

