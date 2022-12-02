Charlie O'Connell in action for Posh at Plymouth earlier this season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

And the 19 year-old centre-back has immediately joined National League highfliers Woking on a month’s youth loan. Woking are currently fourth and host Maidstone United on Saturday.

O’Connell irritated first-team boss Grant McCann by initially rejecting a new deal, one that would have doubled his existing wage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

O’Connell said at the time he did not see a route to the first-team, but he has now changed his mind.

McCann said: “There is a pathway to the first-team for Charlie and there always has been.

"Ronnie Edwards could be sold in January or in the summer and Kell Watts is only here on loan so Charlie and Manu Fernandez could be the next players in line.

"I was disappointed with Charlie’s decision after spending a lot of time trying to persuade him to sign a new deal so I am pleased he has now decided to stay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We think an awful lot of him as a player.”

O’Connell, a former Posh youth team skipper, made his senior debut as a late substitute in the final game of the 2020-21 season, but had to wait until this season to start a first-team match, a 2-0 EFL Cup win at Plymouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

O’Connell also started the EFL Cup and EFL Trophy ties against Stevenage this season.

McCann will make a decision on Watts’ future in January, but he’s expected to return to Newcastle United after starting just one League One game so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad