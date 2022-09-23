Dan Butler during Tuesday's win over Spurs. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Butler impressed with his fitness and form in Tuesday’s welcome 3-0 home win over Spurs in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday in his first senior start for 10 months.

But the 28 year-old left back will be held back until Tuesday when he will play 90 minutes for Posh Under 21s.

Posh have no fresh injury concerns ahead of tomorrow’s game, but centre-back Ronnie Edwards and forward Joe Taylor are away on international duty and will miss the game against an in-form Vale team.

Posh have lost their last four League One matches. Vale are level on points with Posh and have not lost in their last five competitive matches.

"Dan is ok, but we need to be really patient with him,” Posh boss Grant McCann said. “He’s played an hour, then 75 minutes and his next step is to play 90 minutes for the under 21s on Tuesday. Then we will see how he is and take things from there.

"We’ve prepared well for the game as always tomorrow. We want to use the momentum we picked up on Tuesday and win the game. That was a really important win for us because of the run we had been on.

"We’re a tight knit group and that will remain the case no matter what team I pick and who I leave out, but they all know the importance of moving back up the league. We have a good chance to do that as three of our next four games are at home.

"it’s a tough one tomorrow though against a team in very good form. They are a good side who can mix their play up. They can pass it about and they can knock it behind you. They have good wide players and they have a centre forward (Ellis Harrison) who is scoring goals.

"But as always it’s about us and how we play. We are strong at home and we need to maintain that. We did everything but score in our last home game against Fleetwood (a 1-0 defeat). I’m happy if we create chances, but we need to put more of them away.”

McCann is expected to stick with the 4-3-3 system he had apparently based his summer recruitment on which probably means one of Jonson Clarke-Harris or Jack Marriott starting the game on the substitutes’ bench.

If Tuesday’s game is a guide to tomorrow’s team Joe Ward will start at right-back ahead of Nathan Thompson. An appearance by Ward would be his 200th for the club.

On-loan goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright is a week and a half away from returning from his groin injury.

Posh have sold over 1,000 tickets for the League One trip to MK Dons on Saturday, October 1.

Posh follow that game with home League One fixtures against current bottom four sides Burton Albion (October 8) and Forest Green Rovers (October 11).