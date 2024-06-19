Watch more of our videos on Shots!



​Peterborough United have declined to comment on speculation linking captain Harrison Burrows with an imminent move to Championship side Sheffield United.

A source has told the PT that Burrows was due in Sheffield for a medical at the end of this week, but there has been no confirmation from either club.

Posh would want millions for their 22 year-old skipper and the situation at Bramall Lane is complicated by an ongoing change of ownership which has restricted their summer transfer business.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony was asked by a Sheffield United fan on social media earlier this week about the availability of Burrows and Ronnie Edwards and he replied: ‘One out of two ain’t bad.’

Harrison Burrows of Peterborough United

The Blades were relegated from the Premier League last season. They need to sell players before they can buy.