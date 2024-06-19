Peterborough United won't comment on speculation linking their skipper to Sheffield United
A source has told the PT that Burrows was due in Sheffield for a medical at the end of this week, but there has been no confirmation from either club.
Posh would want millions for their 22 year-old skipper and the situation at Bramall Lane is complicated by an ongoing change of ownership which has restricted their summer transfer business.
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony was asked by a Sheffield United fan on social media earlier this week about the availability of Burrows and Ronnie Edwards and he replied: ‘One out of two ain’t bad.’
The Blades were relegated from the Premier League last season. They need to sell players before they can buy.
Posh turned down a lucrative offer for their captain from an unnamed Championship club in January, but he has now entered the last year of his contract.