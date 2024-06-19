Peterborough United won't comment on speculation linking their skipper to Sheffield United

By Alan Swann
Published 19th Jun 2024, 12:00 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2024, 16:33 BST
​Peterborough United have declined to comment on speculation linking captain Harrison Burrows with an imminent move to Championship side Sheffield United.

A source has told the PT that Burrows was due in Sheffield for a medical at the end of this week, but there has been no confirmation from either club.

Posh would want millions for their 22 year-old skipper and the situation at Bramall Lane is complicated by an ongoing change of ownership which has restricted their summer transfer business.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony was asked by a Sheffield United fan on social media earlier this week about the availability of Burrows and Ronnie Edwards and he replied: ‘One out of two ain’t bad.’

Harrison Burrows of Peterborough UnitedHarrison Burrows of Peterborough United
Harrison Burrows of Peterborough United

The Blades were relegated from the Premier League last season. They need to sell players before they can buy.

Posh turned down a lucrative offer for their captain from an unnamed Championship club in January, but he has now entered the last year of his contract.

