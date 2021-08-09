Peterborough United won’t be panicking after the disappointment of one performance and result, even though the players ignored the gameplan and the defending was compared to the Keystone Kops!
There’s no panic at Peterborough United, but manager Darren Ferguson was annoyed his players drifted away from the gameplan in the Championship openers at Luton Town on Saturday (August 7)
Posh were well beaten 3-0 at Kenilworth Road by a physically superior home side causing alarm in some sections of the club’s support.
Posh host League One side Plymouth Argyle in the first round of the Carabao Cup tomorrow (August 10, 7.45pm) before entertaining Derby County in the first Championship home game of the season at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (August 14. 12.30pm).
“It was a long afternoon at Luton,” Ferguson admitted. “And not an enjoyable one.
“There’s no panic, but when I go into detailed plans with the players before a game and they ignore it then it’s a problem. We had problems on Saturday against a side we knew would be very intense and athletic. We had no control of the game because we didn’t move quickly enough and because we played with no angles.
“We might not have much Championship experience, but we knew what the division is like. We lost our way mentally.
“It’s gone now though. We now have an important week with two home matches. We’ve been superb at home in the last two seasons and we need that form to continue.”
Posh co-owner Darragh MacAntony remained in a bullish mood during his regular post-match debrief on Instagram, even tough he compared the team’s defending at Luton to the Keystone Kops!
MacAnthony said: “We played s*** and there was Keystone Kops defending, but we will be in better shape fitness-wise and player-wise by the end of the month. We will have a good season.”