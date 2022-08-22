Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh boss Grant McCann during Saturday's win over Lincoln City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh are still seeking a replacement for Sammie Szmodics and Posh boss Grant McCann insists the club still have ‘irons in the fire.’

But McCann also stressed he will only sign a player with hunger and desire, as well as a wish to play for Posh.

He will not bring anyone to London Road to do another club or an agent, or the prospective player himself, a favour.

"Sometimes when you get to the end of the transfer window it feels like you’re doing someone else a favour by signing a particular player,” McCann said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I’ve never been one to beg someone to come and play for us anyway. I want a player to come here because he wants to play for us and because he wants to improve.

"No-one should come here expecting to start every game. Competition for places is already fierce here and that’s how we like it. First and foremost a new player has to want to come here.

"Any new player has to fit the dynamics of the club and If we don’t find the right player we will go with what we already have. We have a really good dressing room. No-one here thinks they are better than they actually are. They all know they have to work hard and then their ability will come through.

"Of course we do want someone and I believe we will get one. I know the chairman and Barry Fry are working hard on it. Obviously when this window shuts that’s it until January and you’d kick yourself if you have a couple of injuries.”

Kwame Poku will be part of the Posh matchday squad in Tuesday’s second round EFL Cup tie at Stevenage after recovering from a calf injury. He is yet to appear for the first-team this season.

Joel Randall’s shoulder problem will probably keep him sidelined until the following Tuesday’s EFL Trophy game at home to Stevenage (August 30).