Peterborough United won’t be easy to beat this time, says Sheffield United manager

Sheffield United celebrate a goal against Posh at Bramall Lane in September.

The Blades battered Posh 6-2 at Bramall Lane in September to pick up their first win of the season, but they will be without a few key men tomorrow including on-loan Wolves midfield Morgan Gibbs-White who was outstanding in the first fixture.

They only had 16 fit outfield players at one training session earlier this week.

Heckingbottom told the Sheffield Star: “They have been much more dangerous at home than they have away in terms of their goalscoring. They certainly pose threats. I think the fact that they do generally try and go for teams is one of the reasons why they have conceded goals.”

“You would be foolish thinking you’re going to go there, create chances and score goals. The chances are Peterborough are going to create chances and score goals, so we think it’s going to be a tough game.

“We’re going to prepare that way and focus a hell of a lot on how we want to approach it.”