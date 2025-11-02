Peterborough United Women win a National League 'clash of the titans' to complete an outstanding week

Jess Stanford in action for Posh Women (blue) v Boldmere St Michael. Photo Darren Wiles.

Peterborough United Women completed a perfect week by winning their National Midlands Division One ‘clash of the titans’ against Boldmere St Michaels at PIMS Park on Sunday.

Both teams started the game with perfect winning records from six matches, but it was Posh who stretched their run to a magnificent seven with a hard-fought 3-1 success.

Two first-half goals from Lauren Wilshaw and a late nerve-settler from Kira Rai – her first goal for the club – delivered a 3-1 win for a Posh team now two points clear at the top of the table.

It was a gritty success after a tough little spell which had already included an FA Cup win over higher-level Real Bedford and a thumping of local rivals Northampton Town. It doesn’t get any easier next Sunday (November 9) when third-placed Leafield Athletic visit PIMS Park (2pm). Leafield have won six of their seven games so far this season.

Kira Rai celebrates her goal for Posh v Boldmere St Michael. Photo Darren Wiles.

But Posh will fancy their chances against anyone right now. They weren’t at their best against Boldmere – manager Jake Poole described the game as ‘ugly – but were still worthy winners.

Boldmere were the first to threaten, but Posh ‘keeper Neive Corry saved well at her near post before home skipper Keir Perkins fired hard, low and sadly wide.

But Wilshaw opened the scoring on nine minutes when tapping home from close range after a fine cross from Jess Rousseau and added her second goal on 34 minutes with a cracking strike from the edge of the area which went in off the underside of the crossbar.

The visitors had enjoyed plenty of possession in between the goals, forcing Corry into one fine save, and they did strike three minutes after falling 2-0 down through Anna Wilcox.

Hayley James in action for Posh Women v Boldmere St Michael. Photo Darren Wiles.

Wilcox then headed wide when well placed early in the second-half before Wilshaw was denied her hat-trick by a decent save.

It was nip and tuck throughout the second-half until substitute Rai netted from close range after Haley James had headed a Wilshaw cross against the crossbar in the 72nd minute, and just four minutes after coming on.

Posh to survive one nervy alet moment when their crossbar was struck before they could relax and enjoy another fabulous result.

"Sometimes you have to grind it out and win ugly!,” Poole said. “But what a fantastic week for our football club.”

Posh: Corry, Connor, Hines, Driscoll-King, Rousseau (sub Andersen 68 mins), Perkins (sub Rai 68 mins), Reynolds (sub Brown 63 mins), Stanford (sub Lawlor, 75 mins), Pitt, Wilshaw (sub Osker, 89 mins), James. Unused subs: Sharpe, Clarke.