It’s all change at for the Posh Women as they head into the new season with a new philosophy, some new faces and each member of the squad will have their own number for the first time ever.

Defender Alex O’Neill, striker Katie Middleton and midfielder Sophie Sophie Scargill are the new faces that have joined Posh’s squad over the summer as Posh look to build on last year’s fourth placed finish in the Women’s National League Division One Midlands, just three points behind second-placed Doncaster Belles.

The club has, however, lost star midfielder Cassie Steward.

Posh Women are aiming high this season.

Having now spend two years in the division, Posh are looking to push on towards claiming the division’s only promotion spot.

Posh are joined in the division this year by relegated sides Boldmere St Michaels and Loughborough Lightning as well as promoted sides Notts County and Sutton Coldfield Town. Doncaster Belles have been moved over to the North Division.

Ahead of the new campaign, Posh boss Dan Lawlor said: “Pre-season has been a really good chance for us to build and nail down how we’re going to play this year.

“We’re a different side this year. All of the players that we brought in and those who have stayed have all brought into what we want to do and worked really hard.

“We’re going to play more, the ball will be down on the floor, certainly while the pitches are nice. We’re going to be a high-intensity team, we’re going to get in your face and cause people problems.

“If we get good at what we want to do, we are going to be a real force this year.

“With the recruitment of other teams and the increase in the amount of money in the league this year, it will be the toughest its been.

“We just need to be the best we can be and if we do that then we will compete against the best in the league and that’s all I can ask.

“The squad is great shape, we’ve brought in some really good players and people over the summer. I was disappointed to lose Cass at this stage of the season but I think it was the right move for her and I support her in that.”

Posh begin their campaign away against Northampton on Sunday in what is a Nene Derby weekend with the men’s sides facing off at Sixfields on Saturday.

The Cobblers finished just below Posh in fifth in what was their first season at the level last year.

Lawlor added: “It’s a fantastic game to play at any stage of the season, there’s always a bit of needle but we need to get away from all that.