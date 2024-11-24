It was always likely to be an uncomfortable afternoon in the West Midlands on Sunday, and not just because of the driving rain and howling wind courtesy of Storm Bert.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh were at Rugby Borough for a second round FA Women’s Cup tie against a team who play in the National League Division above Posh, and the difference in quality was apparent as the hosts eased to a 7-1 win. Ella Bale’s last-gasp goal at least gave Posh the last word as they slipped to a third straight defeat in all competitions, all of them at the hands of strong opposition.

Posh handed a debut to Ecuadorian international midfielder Martina Aguirre, but club captain and all-time leading scorer was again absent with a back problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Rugby were as relentless as the weather conditions. They were 1-0 up in four minutes, 3-0 up after 23 minutes and 4-0 up at the break. They didn’t ease off in the second-half either as they moved 7-0 up with 15 minutes to play, but credit to Posh as they kept plugging away with youngster Bale getting on the scoresheet in added time.

Ella Bale in action for Posh Women. Photo Darren Wiles.

Evie Driscoll-King struck the crossbar with a header from a corner in the first-half, while Bale and fellow sub NIamh Connor saw shots blocked after the break.

Posh are third in National Midlands Division One and return to action at home to lowly Worcester City on December 8.

Posh: Corry, Driscoll-King, James, Sharpe, Osker, Lawlor, Reynolds, Aguirre, Brown, Middleton, Kirk. Subs: Bale, Connor, Dellar, Meli, Bennett, Abrantes.