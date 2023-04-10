NIamh Conner (right) in action for Posh Women v Solihull Moors. Photo: Ruby Red Photography

It’s a sixth straight win at the Abbey Lawns for Posh, one secured by goals from Keir Perkins, player-of-the-match Niamh Conner and Rachel Lawrence.

The visitors enjoyed the majority of the ball in the opening stages, but it was Posh who carved out the better opportunities. Perkins advanced down the left-hand side before sending a low cross into the box, which found Tara Kirk, but her effort was palmed away by Freya Upson.

Ellie Gibbs tried her luck from distance, but her effort went well over the bar before Eva Rodgers sent her half-volley chance just past the post. Kirk had another good opportunity on 17 minutes as a header from Evie Driscoll-King set the forward through on goal, but couldn’t direct the ball past the on-rushing ‘keeper.

Posh goalkeeper Neive Corry at full stretch. Photo: Dave Mears.

Posh broke the deadlock on 25 minutes and it was a wonderful goal from Perkins as Driscoll-King played the ball across to the captain and, from around 25 yards out, she curled an effort over the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

It became two on 35 minutes as Megan Lawlor’s corner found Connor at the near post and she guided her header home to double the advantage before the break.

The visitors struck the woodwork in the five minutes before the break as a goalward cross was pushed onto the crossbar by goalkeeper Neive Corry before Lucie Mugridge cleared the ball.

Stacey McConville came close for Posh in the second-half as did Stacey McConville before Lawrence struck from 20 yards.

Lucy Mugridge in action for Posh Women v Solihull Moors. Photo: Ruby Red Photography

Corry was called into action to keep a third consecutive clean sheet at home in the league as she got a strong hand to push away a header from Abby Jackson.

Perkins should have doubled her tally on 86 minutes as Lawrence played her through, but her effort was saved.

PoshCorry, York, Mugridge, Connor, Driscoll-King, McConville (sub Aylmer, 71 mins), Steward (sub Copson, 75 mins), Evans, Lawlor (sub Lawrence, 61 mins), Perkins (sub Osker, 87 mins), Kirk (sub Dean, 75 mins).

Posh play Northampton Town’s Development squad in the Northants FA Women’s County Cup Final at Wellingborough Town FC on Thuesday (7.45pm kick off).