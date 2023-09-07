Watch more videos on Shots!

It’s six points from three matches for Posh who ended the Imps’ unbeaten start to the season in front of 317 fans at the Abbey Lawn.

Niamh Connor almost scored early for Posh with a fine half-volley that was well saved.

But Posh did take the lead on 12 minute when skipper Keir Perkins tapped home a Katie Middelton cross at the far post. Sophie Scargill was denied an immediate second by an excellent save.

Posh Women celebrate their win over Lincoln City. Photo: Darren Wiles.

Rosie Axten was next to be denied by the impressive Lincoln goalkeeper, but three minutes before the break Middleton’s corner was headed home by Axten.

Axten and Perkins came close to adding a third goal early in the second half before Lincoln started to enjoy some pressure of their own.

The Imps had travelled with a couple of former Posh players, Faith Horner and Cassie Steward, in their squad and it was the former who pulled a goal back 15 minutes from time with a header from a corner. A few minutes earlier Posh ‘keeper Neive Corry had made an excellent save.

Lincoln pressed for an equaliser, but Posh sealed the win two minutes from time with a superb curling shot into the top corner from substitute Tara Kirk.

Action from Posh Women v Lincoln City. Photo: Jason Richardson

Middleton completed a fine game by adding a goal to her two assists when slotting home from a Jess Driscoll pass.

Posh are without a fixture this weekend.

Posh: Corry, York, Mugridge, Connor, Driscoll-King, Driscoll, Brown (sub O’Neill, 63mins), Scargill (sub Evans, 67mins), Perkins (sub Bennett, 72mins), Axten (sub Kirk, 67mins), Middleton.