News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head

Peterborough United Women up to second after impressive win over the Imps

Peterborough United Women are up to second in Midlands Division One of the National League after a resounding 4-1 win over Lincoln City at Bourne Town FC on Wednesday.
By Alan Swann
Published 7th Sep 2023, 08:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 09:04 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It’s six points from three matches for Posh who ended the Imps’ unbeaten start to the season in front of 317 fans at the Abbey Lawn.

Niamh Connor almost scored early for Posh with a fine half-volley that was well saved.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But Posh did take the lead on 12 minute when skipper Keir Perkins tapped home a Katie Middelton cross at the far post. Sophie Scargill was denied an immediate second by an excellent save.

Posh Women celebrate their win over Lincoln City. Photo: Darren Wiles.Posh Women celebrate their win over Lincoln City. Photo: Darren Wiles.
Posh Women celebrate their win over Lincoln City. Photo: Darren Wiles.
Most Popular

Rosie Axten was next to be denied by the impressive Lincoln goalkeeper, but three minutes before the break Middleton’s corner was headed home by Axten.

Axten and Perkins came close to adding a third goal early in the second half before Lincoln started to enjoy some pressure of their own.

The Imps had travelled with a couple of former Posh players, Faith Horner and Cassie Steward, in their squad and it was the former who pulled a goal back 15 minutes from time with a header from a corner. A few minutes earlier Posh ‘keeper Neive Corry had made an excellent save.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lincoln pressed for an equaliser, but Posh sealed the win two minutes from time with a superb curling shot into the top corner from substitute Tara Kirk.

Action from Posh Women v Lincoln City. Photo: Jason RichardsonAction from Posh Women v Lincoln City. Photo: Jason Richardson
Action from Posh Women v Lincoln City. Photo: Jason Richardson

Middleton completed a fine game by adding a goal to her two assists when slotting home from a Jess Driscoll pass.

Posh are without a fixture this weekend.

Posh: Corry, York, Mugridge, Connor, Driscoll-King, Driscoll, Brown (sub O’Neill, 63mins), Scargill (sub Evans, 67mins), Perkins (sub Bennett, 72mins), Axten (sub Kirk, 67mins), Middleton.

Subs Not Used: Lawlor.

Related topics:LincolnMiddletonPeterborough United WomenNational LeagueLincoln City