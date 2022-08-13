Posh will hist Lincoln City at London Road on Wednesday, August 31 (7.45pm).
Posh hosted a ‘MeeToo Cup match at the stadium at the end of last season, a game which attracted a game of 1,400.
Posh Women general manager Bobby Copping said: “Following on from the incredible achievement by the Lionesses last month, as a club we further wanted to show how much we value women’s football and give our women’s team the platform to show everyone how good they are. Playing our first competitive league fixture at the Weston Homes Stadium is another historic moment for the club and demonstrates the progress we have made. None of this would have been made possible without the ownership group’s full backing. We are extremely lucky with the support we have at the club”
Co-owner Jason Neale said: “The club is absolutely delighted to host a first competitive game for our woman’s team at the Weston Homes Stadium, in what promises to be a cracker of a game against a local rival. We would like to beat our record attendance of 1,400 for a woman’s game, so please come out and support the team.”
Manager Dan Lawlor said: “We are extremely delighted that the football club are hosting our first home game of the FA Women’s National League at the Weston Homes Stadium, highlighting how much the club backs the women’s team and its development. I know every player in the squad will relish the opportunity and put on another show for the city, especially after the enormous success of the Lionesses last month.”
Forward Keir Perkins said: “I’m so excited to be playing at the Weston Homes Stadium again, especially with it being the first competitive fixture we’ve had there. It’s another opportunity for the team to showcase what we can do and with it being a competitive fixture, we’ll be more than ready to put out a solid performance.”
Fans will be accommodated in the Family Stand for this fixture. Season ticket holders will be charged £1, while non-season ticket holders' tickets are priced at £4 for adults, £3 for seniors, £2 for under 18s and free for under 12s. Tickets are on sale at www.theposhtickets.com and via the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.