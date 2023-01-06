Posh skipper Keir Perkins in action.

Posh have already set a club record by reaching the third round of the competition, but now face their biggest challenge as Championship side Durham visit the Abbey Lawn, the home of Bourne Town FC, this weekend (1pm kick-off).

Durham play two levels above National Midlands Division One Posh and will be hot favourites to win a tie that was postponed because of a frozen pitch last month.

But the city ladies are now raring to go in their first competitive fixture of 2023 which they hope will be played in front of a bumper crowd.

It’s free admission for all thanks to the generosity of team sponsor ‘The Urban Penguin’ and with no League One game for Posh men this weekend the ladies will take centre stage.

Posh captain Keir Perkins said: “We’ve trained hard over the Christmas period to make sure we are in the best possible shape for the game.

"There’s now a mixture of excitement and nerves as we are taking on a great side, but we are ready for the game.

"Everyone loves an underdog and that’s exactly what we are. We will try our hardest and we will play our game to see what we can get out of it.

"We’ve already beaten two of the top sides in our division so you never know.

"The delay in playing the tie could have helped us as some of the players have been able to get over some niggles and we’re all looking forward to playing in front of a big crowd.

"The fans really helped us get over the line when we beat Stourbridge in a previous round at home so hopefully there will be lots cheering us on again. They really do make a difference.”

Posh Women are managed by Peterborough Sports midfielder Dan Lawlor.