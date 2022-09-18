Peterborough United Women suffer a second-half collapse in their top-of-the-table clash

Posh Women in action.

Posh started the day third in Midlands Division One with Stourbridge in second with both teams on nine points. The hosts won 4-0 to rise to the top with Posh dropping to fourth.

Posh ‘keeper Neive Corry was called into action on 17 minutes, palming away a low-driven shot. Posh’s first threat at goal arived shortly after as Evie Driscoll-King showed good strength to beat her player before unleashing a powerful effort at goal from distance, which sped narrowly wide.

As the game entered the final 10minutes of the first half, Posh grew into the game as Tara Kirk saw her effort on the half-volley from the edge of the box pushed over the bar by the home ‘keeper before Corry delivered an outstanding save to keep out a shot from distance which seemed destined for the top corner.

The hosts broke the deadlock on 50 minutes with a close-range header. Posh thought they had equalised on the hour mark as Megan Lawlor's free-kick from the right-hand side was met by Driscoll-King and her header appeared to bounce over the line, but the officials judged differently and didn’t award the goal.

Stourbridge doubled their lead on 74 minutes ands added a penalty two minutes after a foul from Katie Steward.

Stourbridge had their fourth on 85 minutes thanks to a deflected effort.