Peterborough United Women start National League season away from home before tackling derby games with Cobblers

Peterborough United Women will start their National League season away at Sporting Khalsa on Sunday, August 21.

By Alan Swann
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 9:54 am
Action from Posh Women v MK Dons. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Action from Posh Women v MK Dons. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh finished eighth in their first season as Midlands Division One club, two places below Khalsa.

This season Posh will tackle local ricals Northampton Town with league games against the Cobblers scheduled for October and March.

Posh opened their pre-season campaign with a 3-0 home defeat at the hands of MK Dons. The team are next in action in a friendly at QPR on Wednesday, July 27.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Posh National League fixtures:

August: 21 Sporting Khalsa (away); 28 Wem Town (away), 31 Lincoln City (home).

September: 4 Long Eaton (away), 18 Stourbridge (away), 25 Solihull Moors (home).

October: 2 Leafield Ath (home), 9 Doncaster Belles (home), 12 Northampton Town (home).

November: 6 Sheffield (away), 27 Leek (home).

December: 11 Sporting Khalsa (home).

January: 8 Wem Town (home), 29 Long Eaton (home).

February: 5 Stourbridge (home), w/c 20 Lincoln (away).

March: 5 Solihull Moors (away), w/c 13 Northamptoan Town (away), 19 Leafield Ath (away).

April 2: Doncaster Belles (away), 16 Sheffield (home), 30 Leek (away).

National LeagueNorthampton TownCobblersLincoln City