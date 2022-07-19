Action from Posh Women v MK Dons. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh finished eighth in their first season as Midlands Division One club, two places below Khalsa.

This season Posh will tackle local ricals Northampton Town with league games against the Cobblers scheduled for October and March.

Posh opened their pre-season campaign with a 3-0 home defeat at the hands of MK Dons. The team are next in action in a friendly at QPR on Wednesday, July 27.

Posh National League fixtures:

August: 21 Sporting Khalsa (away); 28 Wem Town (away), 31 Lincoln City (home).

September: 4 Long Eaton (away), 18 Stourbridge (away), 25 Solihull Moors (home).

October: 2 Leafield Ath (home), 9 Doncaster Belles (home), 12 Northampton Town (home).

November: 6 Sheffield (away), 27 Leek (home).

December: 11 Sporting Khalsa (home).

January: 8 Wem Town (home), 29 Long Eaton (home).

February: 5 Stourbridge (home), w/c 20 Lincoln (away).

March: 5 Solihull Moors (away), w/c 13 Northamptoan Town (away), 19 Leafield Ath (away).