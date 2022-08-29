Peterborough United Women set up big game under the London Road lights with big National League win
Peterborough United Women prepared for their big game under the London Road lights with an impressive 4-1 National League win at Wem Town on Sunday.
It was a strong bounce back after a 2-0 defeat at Sporting Khalsa on the opening day of the Midlands Division One season and sets Posh up nicely for a league game against Lincoln City at the Weston Homes Stadium on Wednesday (August 30, 7.45pm).
Cassie Steward opened the scoring for Posh with a spaculative strike in the third minute, but the hosts levelled just before the half hour mark.
Posh then turned on the style after the break to surge clear with goals from Faith Horner, Jess Evans and Megan Lawlor wrapping up a first three points of the season.