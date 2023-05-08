News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United Women secure a fine National League finish after beating the famous Doncaster Belles

Peterborough United secured a creditable fourth-place finish in Division One Midlands of the Women’s National League with a 2-1 final-day win at runners-up Doncaster Belles.

By Alan Swann
Published 8th May 2023, 18:14 BST- 1 min read
Posh Women celebrate their win at Doncaster Belles. Photo: Ruby Red PhotographyPosh Women celebrate their win at Doncaster Belles. Photo: Ruby Red Photography
A goal four minutes from time from Evie Driscoll-KIng delivered the points for Posh who had taken the lead in the first-half through Tara Kirk’s 19th goal of the season.

Posh started the game on Sunday brightly and carved out their first opportunity on 14 minutes as Cassie Steward played the ball out wide to Keir Perkins on the left-hand side. Shhe cut inside before firing her effort wide of the post. T

Posh broke the deadlock on 34 minutes as Perkins’ cross found Kirk at the back-post and she headed home.

Evie Driscoll-King celebrates her winning goal for Posh Women with Keir Perkins. Photo: Ruby Red PhotographyEvie Driscoll-King celebrates her winning goal for Posh Women with Keir Perkins. Photo: Ruby Red Photography
However, the celebrations were cut short as the hosts found the equaliser five minutes later through Izzy Gigg.

Perkins came close to restoring the Posh lead before the break. but her powerful effort crashed against the crossbar.

Posh found the winner on 86 minutes as Kirk played a lovely ball over the top to Driscoll-King inside the box. She showed excellent controll before smashing home her effort from close-range into the top corner.

Posh: Hastings, Lawrence (Dean, 76min), Osker, Connor, Driscoll-King, York, Steward (Podd, 68min), Lawlor, Axten, Kirk, Perkins.

Rachel Lawrence (blue) in action for Posh Women at Doncaster Belles. Photo: Ruby Red PhotographyRachel Lawrence (blue) in action for Posh Women at Doncaster Belles. Photo: Ruby Red Photography
