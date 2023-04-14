Peterborough United Women reclaim the Northants County Cup with an emphatic success against a Northampton Town side
Peterborough United regained the Northants Senior Womens Cup in emphatic fashion on Thursday night.
Posh were beaten by National League rivals Northampton Town in last season’s final, but they beat the Cobblers senior team at the semi-final stage, before hammering their rivals’ Development side 9-1 in a one-sided final at Wellingborough Town FC’s Dog and Duck Stadium.
Megan Lawlor, Tara Kirk and player-of-the-match Evie Driscoll-King all scored twice for Posh with Cassie Steward, Kayleigh Aylmer and skipper Keir Perkins also on target.
Stewards’ goal arrived courtesy of a moment of individual brilliance.
How it all unfolded.
2 mins: Jess Evans’ cross from the left-hand side found Lawlor inside the box and she guided her header into the bottom corner. 1-0.
15 mins: A corner caused a scramble inside the Cobblers’ box and Driscoll-King was there to force the ball home. 2-0.
18 mins: A stunning individual goal as Steward showed some excellent close ball control to weave her way through the defence before sending her effort with the outside of her foot into the far top corner. 3-0.
22 mins: Aylmer took aim from distance and sent a curling effort over the goalkeeper. 4-0.
44 mins: Posh were awarded a penalty just before the break after Kirk was fouled. Lawlor calmy converted. 5-0.
54 mins: Kirk played a lovely ball over the top to Perkins who fired her effort into the roof of the net. 6-0.
56 mins: Driscoll-King was on hand to head home after a Lawlor cross had come back off a post. 7-0.
59 mins: A goal for Cobblers from Onachukwu Ndefo, 7-1.
66 mins: Kirk taps home a low cross from Evans. 8-1
79 mins: Rachel Lawrence found Kirk inside the area and she twisted and turned onto her left-foot before firing low into the bottom corner. 9-1.