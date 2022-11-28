Jess Evans celebrates victory for Posh Women in the FA Cup at Sporting Khalsa. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh reached the second round for the first time in the club’s history by toppling National Midlands Division One leaders Stourbridge with a last-gasp goal and they delivered another great late show to reach Monday’s third round draw with a 2-1 win at second-placed Sporting Khalsa.

Posh trailed 1-0 with just 15 minutes to go when captain Keir Perkins equalised from Jess Driscoll’s through ball and it was Driscoll who bagged the winner five minutes later.

Drsicoll showed excellent ball control to beat a couple of defenders before a steering a shot into the corner of the net.

Posh Women celebrate a goal for Keir Perkins at Sporting Khalsa. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

It was a great effort from Posh who had a large number of players suffering from illness.

Perkins almost opened the scoring in the first minute and Driscoll saw a close range shot following a corner well blocked.

Full debutant Andrea Oliveria, was next to come close after a fine through ball from Cassie Steward, but then Khalsa took the lead against the run of play on 29 minutes after an unmfortunate slip from Evie Driscoll-King.

Perkins promptly forced a fine save from the home ‘keeper before Posh found a late burst of energy to seal another famous win.

Posh: Corry, Aylmer, Connor, Mugridge, Driscoll-King, Steward (Bailey, 69 mins), Lawlor, Driscoll, Evans, Perkins, Oliveria (Kirk, 61 mins).