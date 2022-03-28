Peterborough United Women put in impressive performance to hold former English champions Doncaster Rovers Belles

Posh made it five home games unbeaten in the FA Women’s National League Division One Midlands courtesy of a 0-0 draw at home to the Belles. Dan Lawlor’s side are yet to lose at home in 2022.

Doncaster Belles are one of England’s most recognisable female clubs, having won the Women’s Premier League twice and FA Cup six times, reaching the final on a further seven occasions.

The Belles have fallen on hard times financially in recent years and currently play in the fourth tier of women’s football alongside Posh.

They are managed by Andy Butler, who had an unsuccessful spell as Posh’s set-piece coach earlier this season.

They sit second though and will be one of the favourites to achieve promotion next season.

This makes the result for Posh all the more impressive and they even had the chances to win the match. Cassie Steward had a good one-on-one opportunity she put wide early in the first half, while Keir Perkins header just over after a Kayleigh Aylmer corner deflected into her path in the second half.

The Belles threatened too and did hit the woodwork twice in the match but they were largely frustrated by a determined Posh side. Posh came so close to winning it at the end when Katie Lowder crashed a free-kick back off the crossbar with the clock already past 90 minutes.

The result moves Posh onto 23 points from their 18 games, which has them sitting 7th out of 12 teams. Their form in the second half of the season has pulled them away from relegation danger. They are currently 10 clear of the drop with Wem Town in 10th having five games to play.

Posh travel to Wem next up on Sunday (April 3). A win would guarantee Posh’s position in the league next season.

Assistant Manager Ant Rigby said: “We couldn’t have asked for a better performance. The players gave their all out there, apart from the ball just going into the net, we can’t ask for anymore than that.