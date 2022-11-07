Keir Perkins celebrates her goal against Wem Town. Photo: Jason Richardson.

A brace each from Keir Perkins and Jess Driscoll, as well as a Tara Kirk strike saw Posh ease into the second round of the competition at Abbey Lawn.

Posh currently sit three places and four points ahead of Wem in the Division One Midlands table.

Perkins and Driscoll both came close to opening the scoring before Posh finally broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute.

Posh ran out dominant winners. Photo: Jason Richardson.

Emily Johnson was brought down in the Posh and up stepped Jess Driscoll to cooly slot home.

Manager Dan Lawlor then made two changes at the break, which saw Johnson and Nicole Hendrick were replaced by Megan Lawlor and Tara Kirk.

They seemed to do the trick as Posh put Wem to the sword in the second half, scoring a further four times.

Posh added a second on 54 minutes after breaking quickly from a Wem corner- with both substitutes involved. Lawlor played it out wide to Kirk on the left and her cross was taken down by Perkins, whose right-footed effort took a deflection and looped over the keeper.

Driscoll thought she had her second of the game just before the hour mark when she tapped home Lawlor’s low-cross, but the linesman put his flag up.

She did extend Posh’s advantage just minutes later though with an emphatic curling effort into the top right corner from the edge of the box.

Posh made it three on 78 minutes as Driscoll played the ball into Perkins, who nutmegged the defender and advanced into the box before calmly slotting the ball past the keeper.

It became five on 82 minutes as Lawlor found Kirk inside the box, who turned her defender and switched the ball onto her left-foot and she superbly found the bottom right corner.

That provided Posh with the perfect preparation for next weekend’s (November 13) FA Cup first round tie at home to Stourbridge. Kick-off is at 2pm at Abbey Lawn.