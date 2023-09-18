Watch more videos on Shots!

The 3-1 was also a third straight league win in the FA Women’s National League Division One Midland and came courtesy of goals from Jess Evans, Sophie Scargill and Katie Middleton.

Posh now sit second after four matches, just one point behind leaders Loughborough Lightning.

Posh had fallen behind after just 13 minutes when goalkeeper Neive Corry was punished for a foul in the box and Manuela Dele stepped in to tuck the penalty into the bottom corner.

Posh Women celebrate victory over Leek Town. Photo: Ruby Red Photography.

Posh were behind for less than a minute though when they went straight up the other end and Evans tapped in Ellie York’s cross.

Evie Driscoll-King almost sent Posh in leading at the break but she saw her effort, after being put through be Keir Perkins, come back off the inside of the post.

The break through finally came after 71 minutes though when Sophie Scargill produced a marvelous lob over the home goalkeeper from just inside the box following Driscoll-King’s through pass.

It was nearly more five minutes later when Perkins hit the crossbar but the points were made safe with ten minutes to go when substitute Poppie Brown drove into the box and cut the ball back to Middleton. She made no mistake when slotting the ball into the bottom corner.