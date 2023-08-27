News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United Women make cup progress after a dramatic finale

Peterborough United made progress in the FA Womens National League Cup after a dramatic finale against Barnsley in Sheffield.
By Alan Swann
Published 27th Aug 2023, 20:06 BST- 1 min read

The game was drifing towards a 1-1 draw in 90 minutes when there were three late goals, two of them to Posh star Rosie Axten.

Posh took the lead in injury-time as Alex O’Neill’s ball over the top sent Keir Perkins away down the right. She picked out Axten inside the box who guided her effort into the far bottom corner.

However, the hosts immediately drew level at 2-2 following a free-kick before Axten promptly struck again with a fine left-footed curling effort to seal a first competitive win of the season for Posh.

Sophie Scargill claimed her first goal for Posh Women against Barnsley.Sophie Scargill claimed her first goal for Posh Women against Barnsley.
Posh had opened the scoring on 20 minutes as Sophie Scargill claimed her first goal for the club with a terrific finish on the half volley.

Barnsley equalised on 34 minutes before O’Neill saw a shot tipped onto the crossbar five minutes before the break.

Posh ‘keeper Charlotte Hastings made a superb stop on the stroke of half-time.

The second-half was an even affair until that dramatic final few minutes.

Posh host Sutton Coldfield in National Midlands Division One at Bourne Town FC next Sunday (September 3, 2pm).

Posh: Hastings, York, Mugridge, Connor (Copson, 73min), Driscoll-King, O’Neill, Scargill, Brown (Middleton, 65min), Lawlor (Osker, 73min), Kirk (Perkins, 65min), Axten.

Sub not used Corry.

