Peterborough United Women’s perfect start to the season continued thanks to a fantastic late fightback at Barnsley on Sunday.

The hosts led from the third minute to the 80th minute in a Midlands Division One fixture at the Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park, but Posh equalised through in-form Katie Middleton before substitute Frankie Pim struck the winner in the first minute of added time.

It means Posh have won all three National League fixtures so far this season while accumulating a positive goal difference of +12. It’s only good enough for second place as free-scoring leaders Loughborough Lightning were 4-2 winners against Leafield Athletic today. Posh are next in action at home to Boldmere St Michaels at Bourne Town FC next Sunday (September 8, 2pm).

Posh were sluggish at the start in Sheffield and conceded that early goal to Jodie Michalska, and it took them a while to find their stride. Posh were playing just three days after a hard-fought National League Cup win over Lincoln United.

Frankie Pim. Photo Darren Wiles.

Posh created little of note until the 30th minute when Niamh Reynolds tested the goalkeeper after good work from Niamh Connor and Tara Kirk.

It remained scrappy in the second-half which prompted Posh manager Jake Poole to empty his substitutes’ bench. All five possible replacements had come on before Posh found their equaliser 10 minutes from time. Player-of-the-match Evie Driscoll-King created it with a delicious cross that Middleton headed home for her fourth goal in three league games.

That goal galvanised Posh and when Middleton’s fine strike was saved by the Barnsley ‘keeper at the start of added time, Pim was on hand to slot home the rebound.

Posh: Neive Corry, Niamh Connor (sub Edyn Osker, 68 mins), Hannah Dawbarn, Evie Driscoll-King, Niamh Reynolds, Lauren Wilshaw (sub Poppie Brown, 61 mins), Katie Middleton, Megan Lawlor (sub Renai Bennett, 68 mins), Emily Sharpe (sub Frankie Pim, 77 mins), Tara Kirk (sub Alex O’Neill, 77 mins), Keir Perkins.