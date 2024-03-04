Posh Women celebrate a goal against Posh U23s in Northants Cup semi-final. Photo Darren Wiles

The Posh Academy players showed excellent resilience in front of just over 500 fans at Yaxley FC before succumbing to two very late goals from Megan Lawlor and Tara Kirk on Sunday.

Posh ‘keeper Neive Corry reacted well to snuff out a dangerous run from Ella-Mai Bale in the early stages and saved a curling effort from Rebecca Mears in a well contested first-half. Frankie Pim fired the best Posh chance into the side-netting before Mears forced Corry into a tip over save.

The senior Posh side started to exert control after the break as Keir Perkins and Kirk came close, the latter with a header from a Lawlor free kick.

Posh Women celebrate their win over Posh U23s in County Cup semi-final. Photo Darren Wiles

Posh should have taken the lead when Edyn Osker fouled Perkins the penalty area, but Lawlor blazed her spot-kick over the bar. They were almost instantly when Jess Abrantes volleyed just wide at the far post.

Lawlor opened the scoring in the 89th minute direct from a corner and sealed victory in added time with Kirk’s close range effort which was almost superbly saved by Under 23 ‘keeper Megan Dellar.

Posh: Corry, Connor, Fletcher, Mugridge, Perkins, Kirk, Driscoll, Brown, Middleton, Bennett, Pim. Subs used: Driscoll-King, Lawlor, Brett, Lacite.