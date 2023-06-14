Niamh Connor in action for Posh Women. Photo: Rubyredphotography

​Connor was a key part of a Posh backline that kept seven clean sheets in the National League last season, while also netting five goals in all competitions.

The 19 year-old has made 63 appearances for the club.

"I’m delighted to have agree terms,” Connor said. “I have been at the club since I was 14 years old and been involved in the women’s set-up since I was 16 years old, so it’s a massive compliment to have been offered terms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad