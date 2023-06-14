Peterborough United Women keep hold of top teenage defender
Connor was a key part of a Posh backline that kept seven clean sheets in the National League last season, while also netting five goals in all competitions.
The 19 year-old has made 63 appearances for the club.
"I’m delighted to have agree terms,” Connor said. “I have been at the club since I was 14 years old and been involved in the women’s set-up since I was 16 years old, so it’s a massive compliment to have been offered terms.
"I’m excited to see what the future holds. I’m motivated to want to do even better, help the club push on further in the league and make myself an established and well-known player in the division.”