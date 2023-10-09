Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But the hosts scored three times in the opening 10 minutes of the second-half to turn the game on its head and completed a 4-2 success with a further goal 12 minutes from time.

It ended a run of four straight league wins for Posh who have slipped to fourth place ahead of a game on Wednesday evening at Notts County.

Posh broke the deadlock in Loughborough on eight minutes as Tara Kirk finished off a fine piece of approach play from Jess Driscoll.

Sophie Scargill in action for Posh at Loughborough. Photo: Ruby Red Photography

Posh doubled their advantage on 18 minutes as Katie Middleton played the ball to the right-hand side to find Ellie York and she sent a first-time cross into the box, which floated over the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

Loughborough also looked an attacking threat, but Posh defended well, most notably when Evie Driscoll-King produced a goal-saving last-ditch tackle.

Middleton struck the crossbar on 37 minutes after Sophie Scargill had set her up and a couple of minutes later Loughborough also struck the woodwork.

The home side were quick out of the blocks after the break and were awarded a penalty, which was converted, after York was adjudged to have committed a foul.

Evie Driscoll-KIng in action for Posh at Loughborough. Photo: Ruby Red Photography

Matters got worse for Posh within a matter of minutes as the hosts brought the scores level and on 55 minutes they took the lead after a quickly-taken free kick.

Posh looked for an instant reply, but Middleton’s curling effort was deflected just wide of the far post after Scargill played the forward through.

Lightning extended their advantage on 78 minutes after a terrific move and Posh ‘keeper Neive Corry produced a good save on 82 minutes to stop a fifth goal.

With time running out, Posh pushed for a way back into the game with Lucie Mugridge going the closet, but her effort from distance was pushed around the post by the goalkeeper.

Posh celebrate a goal at Loughborough. Photo: Ruby Red Photography