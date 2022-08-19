Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh Women celebrate a National League last season.

Posh finished eighth in Midlands Division One after flirting with relegation for part of the campaign. They’ve strengthened the squad this summer and are looking forward to an exciting August.

They start the campaign at Sporting Khalsa on Sunday (21st) before travelling to Shropshire to face Wem Town on the 28th and then it’s the mouthwaterting clash against Lincoln City at the Weston Homes Stadium under the lights on Wednesday, August 31.

Posh played Khalsa three times last season losing 5-2 twice (once in the cup), but winning the away league fixture 3-1.

Posh boss Dan Lawlor has returned from honeymoon and faces some tough selection decisions according to assistant boss Dave Copson.

"Pre-season has been great and we put in two strong performances in our last two friendlies,” Copson said. “Dan has some deep thinking to do and some tough decisions to make ahead of Sunday’s game.

"We are all excited about starting the league programme though. We are certainly looking to win first two games to take some momentum into the big game against Lincoln at the Weston Homes Stadium, but the reality is neither of them will be easy.

"That’s the reality and we have to respect all opponents.”

Sporting Khalsa finished two placed above Posh last season.