Peterborough United Women down to earth with a bump after County Cup Final joy

Peterborough United Women suffered their heaviest defeat of the National League season at Bourne Town FC on Sunday.

By Alan Swann
Published 17th Apr 2023, 08:12 BST- 1 min read
Action from Posh Women v Sheffield. Photo: Dave MearsAction from Posh Women v Sheffield. Photo: Dave Mears
Action from Posh Women v Sheffield. Photo: Dave Mears

After the joy of a 9-1 County Cup Final win on Thursday there was only agony for the misfiring ladies who lost 5-0 to Sheffield, a team three places below them in the Midlands Division One table.

Sheffield started the game on the front foot and opened the scoring from a fourth-minute penalty after a foul from Stacey McConville

The visitors doubled the lead from a 23rd minute corner and it was 3-0 on 40 minutes thanks to a precise through ball and fine finish.

Keir Perkins in action for Posh Women v Sheffield. Photo: Dave MearsKeir Perkins in action for Posh Women v Sheffield. Photo: Dave Mears
Keir Perkins in action for Posh Women v Sheffield. Photo: Dave Mears
Posh couldn’t land a blow on their visitors and it was 4-0 after 52 minutes despite goalkeeper Neive Corry initially making an excellent save, only for the rebound to fall kindly to a visiting forward.

And it was 5-0 before the hour mark despite another valiant attempt from Corry to save.

There was no further punishment although Sheffield rattled the crossbar from a free-kick in the latter stages.

Posh are fourth, but it’s champions Stourbridge at the Abbey Lawn next Sunday (April 23, 2pm).

Posh: Corry, York (sub Aylmer, 56), Connor, Evans (sub Podd, 72), Mugridge, Driscoll-King, McConville (sub Oliveria, 46), Perkins, Steward (sub Copson, 76 Copson), Lawlor (sub Dean, 68), Kirk.

