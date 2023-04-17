Action from Posh Women v Sheffield. Photo: Dave Mears

After the joy of a 9-1 County Cup Final win on Thursday there was only agony for the misfiring ladies who lost 5-0 to Sheffield, a team three places below them in the Midlands Division One table.

Sheffield started the game on the front foot and opened the scoring from a fourth-minute penalty after a foul from Stacey McConville

The visitors doubled the lead from a 23rd minute corner and it was 3-0 on 40 minutes thanks to a precise through ball and fine finish.

Keir Perkins in action for Posh Women v Sheffield. Photo: Dave Mears

Posh couldn’t land a blow on their visitors and it was 4-0 after 52 minutes despite goalkeeper Neive Corry initially making an excellent save, only for the rebound to fall kindly to a visiting forward.

And it was 5-0 before the hour mark despite another valiant attempt from Corry to save.

There was no further punishment although Sheffield rattled the crossbar from a free-kick in the latter stages.

Posh are fourth, but it’s champions Stourbridge at the Abbey Lawn next Sunday (April 23, 2pm).