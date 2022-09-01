Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tara Kirk celebrates her goal for Posh against Lincoln. Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh trailed early against a Lincoln City side who beat them 8-0 in this National League fixture last season, but roared on by a 2,328 crowd – roughly 100 fewer than watched the men play the night before – the hosts turned on the style to record a 4-1 win in Midlands Division One.

Summer signing Tara Kirk equalised with a fabulous volley just before the break on her full Posh debut which was the catalyst for a dominant team display.

An own goal following a Kayleigh Aylmer corner gave Posh a deserved lead on 57 minutes and Cassie Steward made it 3-1 10 minutes later with the help of Keir Perkins and Jess Driscoll.

Cassie Steward in action for Posh against Lincoln. Joe Dent/theposh.com

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And a second own goal after Katie Steward’s corner had caused havoc sealed an emphatic win. Posh are up to third after a second win in a row and ahead of a trip to Long Eaton on Sunday.

Happy manager Dan Lawlor said: “What a game, what a performance and what an occasion! After half an hour I didn’t think it was going to pan out as it did, but the girls were excellent for an hour and deserved their success.

"The goal just before half time was crucial and the way the team took on the information we gave them at half-time was exceptional.

"Lincoln pressed us really hard in the first-half and we didn’t defend that well, but we fancied they wouldn’t be able to keep that pace up and when they blew up we exploited the space superbly.

Lucie Mugridge in action for Posh against Lincoln. Joe Dent/theposh.com

"The best teams can ride out a storm and the girls gave everything to get the win. They did the club proud.

"We would like to thank the people of Peterborough for coming out and giving us some great support.”