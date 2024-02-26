Posh celebrate Ella Hilliard's goal at Sporting Khalsa. Photo Darren Wiles.

Goals from Keir Perkins and debutant Ella Hillard looked to have set Posh on the way to victory at the home of a team had romped to a 5-0 win in the reverse fixture last month.

But Khalsa scored twice in the final 30 minutes to pinch a point. They stay a point above fourth-placed Posh who are just five points off top spot.

It’s Northants County Cup semi-final action this Sunday when Posh take on their own under 23 team at Bourne Town FC (2pm). The Under 23s reached a League Plate Final with a 1-0 success at Queens Park Rangers courtesy of a first-half penalty from Tillie Sands yesterday.

Keir Perkins celebrates her goal for Posh Women at Sporting Khalsa. Photo Darren Wiles

At Khalsa, Perkins scored her first goal since returning from injury after just four minutes following a fine Katie Middleton cross.

Posh ‘keeper Neive Corry preserved that lead with a strong block before a Perkins’ header was well saved at the other end. Emily Brett shaved a post after a quality through ball from Renai Bennett, but Posh had an escape on the stroke of half-time when a Khalsa shot struck a crossbar.

Posh made it 2-0 on 52 minutes when Hilliard got her head on to a Megan Lawlor cross, but 10 minutes later the home side pulled a goal back from a corner.

Poppie Brown almost grabbed a third Posh goal after good work from substitute Tara Kirk, but nine minutes from came came the heartbreaking equaliser after the referee judged the ball had crossed the line following a goalmouth scramble.

Action from Posh Women at Sporting Khalsa. Photo Darren Wiles

Khalsa though they had a golden chance to win the game in added time, but Niamh Conner arrived to make a goal-saving tackle.

Posh: Corry, Connor, Driscoll-King, Mugridge, Perkins (sub Pim 71 mins), Lawlor (sub Kirk 66 mins), Brown, Middleton, Brett, Hilliard, Bennett.