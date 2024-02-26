Peterborough United Women couldn't quite hang on for a revenge win at Sporting Khalsa
Goals from Keir Perkins and debutant Ella Hillard looked to have set Posh on the way to victory at the home of a team had romped to a 5-0 win in the reverse fixture last month.
But Khalsa scored twice in the final 30 minutes to pinch a point. They stay a point above fourth-placed Posh who are just five points off top spot.
It’s Northants County Cup semi-final action this Sunday when Posh take on their own under 23 team at Bourne Town FC (2pm). The Under 23s reached a League Plate Final with a 1-0 success at Queens Park Rangers courtesy of a first-half penalty from Tillie Sands yesterday.
At Khalsa, Perkins scored her first goal since returning from injury after just four minutes following a fine Katie Middleton cross.
Posh ‘keeper Neive Corry preserved that lead with a strong block before a Perkins’ header was well saved at the other end. Emily Brett shaved a post after a quality through ball from Renai Bennett, but Posh had an escape on the stroke of half-time when a Khalsa shot struck a crossbar.
Posh made it 2-0 on 52 minutes when Hilliard got her head on to a Megan Lawlor cross, but 10 minutes later the home side pulled a goal back from a corner.
Poppie Brown almost grabbed a third Posh goal after good work from substitute Tara Kirk, but nine minutes from came came the heartbreaking equaliser after the referee judged the ball had crossed the line following a goalmouth scramble.
Khalsa though they had a golden chance to win the game in added time, but Niamh Conner arrived to make a goal-saving tackle.
Posh: Corry, Connor, Driscoll-King, Mugridge, Perkins (sub Pim 71 mins), Lawlor (sub Kirk 66 mins), Brown, Middleton, Brett, Hilliard, Bennett.
Unused subs: Fletcher, Làcìte.