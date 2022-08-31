Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katie Steward should be back in the Posh squad for the game against Lincoln City,.

Posh have sold over 2,000 tickets for the Division One Midlands game and the attendance could pass the 2,420 that watched the men lose to Stevenage in an EFL Trophy tie on Tuesday.

It’s the first time Posh Women have played a league game at London Road and they warmed up in style with a 4-1 win at Wem Town on Sunday. Posh lost their opening game 2-0 at Sporting Khalsa the week before.

Posh manager Dan Lawlor told the club’s media team: “We’re very excited. It’s a tough game, and I just hope with the amount of people coming to watch that we don’t do ourselves an injustice, and that we can go out there and show everyone what this team can do because it’s a really good team.

“If we can go there and beat Lincoln on Wednesday night, it is a statement. In their first game of the season, they played against Doncaster Belles who are probably the favourites to win it, and they only lost 3-2, and it was really tight.

“We can’t look at other results though. We have to concentrate on what we do. If we do the things we do well and better than them, then we win the game.”

Posh will be without midfielders Eden Bailey ,Beatriz Borque and Stacey McConville, as well as forward Zaiga Lacite because of injury. Katie Steward is back though.

The Imps retained most of the squad that finished third in the division last season. They beat Posh 8-0 in this fixture last season, but have lost their opening two matches of the current campaign to sit bottom of the table.

Tickets remain available at www.theposhtickets.com and via the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office. Fans will be accommodated in the Meerkat Family Stand for this fixture with the upper tier and lower tier both now available.

Season ticket holders will be charged £1, while non-season ticket holders’ tickets are priced at £4 for adults, £3 for seniors, £2 for under 18s and free for under 12s.