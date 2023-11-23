Peterborough United Women condemn 'unacceptable' social media comments of 'explicit sexual nature' aimed at players
A number of Posh’s players, have been victims of a number of social media comments that the club has described as being of an “explicit sexual nature.”
The statement didn’t name the players who have been victims of a number of the comments but tweets which contain goal GIFs of Tara Kirk and Keir Perkins have frequently reached over 1m views, with a high number of such comments following, many from anonymous X accounts.
Posh have now told such users leaving such comments that they are ‘not welcome’ to interact with the club and that they will be reported for doing so in the future.
The club has also called for social media platforms to do more to regulate such comments.
A Posh Women statement said: “Peterborough United Football Club strongly condemn all forms of social media abuse and are appalled by some of the comments aimed at our players over the weekend on X.
"We would like to make it very clear that the ‘unacceptable comments’ and ‘social media abuse’ referred to were those of an explicit sexual nature.
"Although the vast majority of comments we receive are positive towards our players and we appreciate this support, we will not tolerate the few individuals who violated both our communication policies and that of the social media platform X.
“We would like to reiterate that anyone involved in making or sharing such comments will be reported and are not welcomed in interacting with our football club on any level.
“We will continue to support the players who have received any social media abuse and work with governing bodies to find a solution to stamping out any future abuse. The welfare of our players is paramount and will always be our priority.
“We hope social media companies will put the relevant legislation in place to stop any form of abuse from happening moving forward.
"For further clarification, the football club removed the comments which were of an explicit sexual nature. This was done to protect the welfare of our players.”