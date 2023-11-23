Peterborough United Women’s players have been subject to a high volume of social media abuse and comments in recent weeks.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A number of Posh’s players, have been victims of a number of social media comments that the club has described as being of an “explicit sexual nature.”

The statement didn’t name the players who have been victims of a number of the comments but tweets which contain goal GIFs of Tara Kirk and Keir Perkins have frequently reached over 1m views, with a high number of such comments following, many from anonymous X accounts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh have now told such users leaving such comments that they are ‘not welcome’ to interact with the club and that they will be reported for doing so in the future.

Tara Kirk in action for Posh during last Sunday's 10-0 victory over Long Buckby. Photo: Ruby Red Photography.

The club has also called for social media platforms to do more to regulate such comments.

A Posh Women statement said: “Peterborough United Football Club strongly condemn all forms of social media abuse and are appalled by some of the comments aimed at our players over the weekend on X.

"We would like to make it very clear that the ‘unacceptable comments’ and ‘social media abuse’ referred to were those of an explicit sexual nature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Although the vast majority of comments we receive are positive towards our players and we appreciate this support, we will not tolerate the few individuals who violated both our communication policies and that of the social media platform X.

“We would like to reiterate that anyone involved in making or sharing such comments will be reported and are not welcomed in interacting with our football club on any level.

“We will continue to support the players who have received any social media abuse and work with governing bodies to find a solution to stamping out any future abuse. The welfare of our players is paramount and will always be our priority.

“We hope social media companies will put the relevant legislation in place to stop any form of abuse from happening moving forward.