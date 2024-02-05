Peterborough United Women close in on the leaders after an emphatic success
It’s true Midlands Division One’s bottom club Leafield Athletic were perfect opponents for a side stung by 5-0 by title rivals Sporting Khalsa a week earlier.
But there was a lot to admire in the Posh performance as Tara Kirk scored twice and Rebecca Mears delivered a stunning first goal for the club. Renai Bennett and Evie Driscoll-King also scored in a 5-1 success, while there was welcome return after injury for club captain Keir Perkins who appeared as a late substitute.
Posh are third, but now just three points off top spot after leaders Loughborough Lightning were surprisingly held to a 3-3 draw by Lincoln City. Posh host Leek Town at the Abbey Lawn next Sunday (February 11, 2pm).
It took Posh 29 minutes to open the scoring when Kirk produced a perfect finish following a fine through ball from Emily Brett. Kirk again finished skilfully for 2-0 on 42 minutes with Poppie Brown supplying the assist.
But the hosts pulled a goal back just before the break with a superb strike from distance.
Posh were dominant, but didn’t make the game safe until 20 minutes from time when Driscoll-King struck from a tight angle.
A rocket from way out from Mears and a scruffy goal for Renai Bennett completed the scoring.
Posh: Corry, Connor, Fletcher, Driscoll-King, Mugridge, Kirk, Lawlor (sub Bennett 75 mins), Driscoll, Brown (sub Mears 75 mina), Middleton (sub Perkins 80 mins), Brett (sub Pim 80 mins).