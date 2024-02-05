Tara Kirk (10) scored twice for Posh Women at Leafield.

It’s true Midlands Division One’s bottom club Leafield Athletic were perfect opponents for a side stung by 5-0 by title rivals Sporting Khalsa a week earlier.

But there was a lot to admire in the Posh performance as Tara Kirk scored twice and Rebecca Mears delivered a stunning first goal for the club. Renai Bennett and Evie Driscoll-King also scored in a 5-1 success, while there was welcome return after injury for club captain Keir Perkins who appeared as a late substitute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh are third, but now just three points off top spot after leaders Loughborough Lightning were surprisingly held to a 3-3 draw by Lincoln City. Posh host Leek Town at the Abbey Lawn next Sunday (February 11, 2pm).

It took Posh 29 minutes to open the scoring when Kirk produced a perfect finish following a fine through ball from Emily Brett. Kirk again finished skilfully for 2-0 on 42 minutes with Poppie Brown supplying the assist.

But the hosts pulled a goal back just before the break with a superb strike from distance.

Posh were dominant, but didn’t make the game safe until 20 minutes from time when Driscoll-King struck from a tight angle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A rocket from way out from Mears and a scruffy goal for Renai Bennett completed the scoring.