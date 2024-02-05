News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United Women close in on the leaders after an emphatic success

Peterborough United bounced back from a heavy National League mauling to deliver a five-star show of their own.
By Alan Swann
Published 5th Feb 2024, 12:42 GMT
Tara Kirk (10) scored twice for Posh Women at Leafield.Tara Kirk (10) scored twice for Posh Women at Leafield.
It’s true Midlands Division One’s bottom club Leafield Athletic were perfect opponents for a side stung by 5-0 by title rivals Sporting Khalsa a week earlier.

But there was a lot to admire in the Posh performance as Tara Kirk scored twice and Rebecca Mears delivered a stunning first goal for the club. Renai Bennett and Evie Driscoll-King also scored in a 5-1 success, while there was welcome return after injury for club captain Keir Perkins who appeared as a late substitute.

Posh are third, but now just three points off top spot after leaders Loughborough Lightning were surprisingly held to a 3-3 draw by Lincoln City. Posh host Leek Town at the Abbey Lawn next Sunday (February 11, 2pm).

It took Posh 29 minutes to open the scoring when Kirk produced a perfect finish following a fine through ball from Emily Brett. Kirk again finished skilfully for 2-0 on 42 minutes with Poppie Brown supplying the assist.

But the hosts pulled a goal back just before the break with a superb strike from distance.

Posh were dominant, but didn’t make the game safe until 20 minutes from time when Driscoll-King struck from a tight angle.

A rocket from way out from Mears and a scruffy goal for Renai Bennett completed the scoring.

Posh: Corry, Connor, Fletcher, Driscoll-King, Mugridge, Kirk, Lawlor (sub Bennett 75 mins), Driscoll, Brown (sub Mears 75 mina), Middleton (sub Perkins 80 mins), Brett (sub Pim 80 mins).

