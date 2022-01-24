Peterborough United Women claim their best National League result of the season thanks to late Driscoll strike
Peterborough United Women claimed their best result of the National League Midlands Division season by winning 1-0 at second-placed Long Eaton United yesterday (January 23).
Posh had already lost twice, including an FA Cup tie, at Long Eaton, but Jess Driscoll’s fabulous late strike sealed three valuable points in the battle to avoid relegation.
Posh have boosted their squad in recent weeks with the arrival of players from the Holwell Sports team which sadly folded. Holwell’s departure also means only three teams will now be relegated and Posh are currently sixth from bottom three points above the drop zone.
Driscoll struck a sweet half volley into the home net seven minutes from time after a Posh corner was only partially cleared. It was a just reward for a strong Posh performance which also featured a powerful Hannah Hipwell free kick which was superbly saved.
Otherwise chances were at a premium at either end with both sides seeing a ‘goal’ wiped out for offside.
Amy Butler again impressed in the Posh goal, but she was also well protected by a strong defensive effort.
Posh are back in National League action on Sunday (January 30) when hosting bottom club Bedworth at the idverde Training Ground (3pm kick off).
Posh: Butler, Aylmer (sub Borque 70 mins), Driscoll-King, Copson, Connor, K. Steward (sub Parrett 70 mins), Horner (sub Lowder 57 mins), Driscoll, Hipwell, C. Steward, Perkins.