Peterborough United Women bounce back to form with a big win

Peterborough United bounced back to winning ways with a six-goal show at Bourne Town FC on Sunday.

By Alan Swann
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Posh open the scoring against Wem Town. Photo: Ruby Red Photography.
Posh had been bruised by a four-goal defeat in their previous National League outing and took it out on struggling Wem Town in a Midlands Division One clash.

Posh got off to a perfect start when Evie Driscoll-King opened the scoring after just three minutes. A corner into the box from Rachel Lawrence was missed by the keeper and allowed Driscoll-King to tap it home at the back-post for her first National League goal.

After some end-to-end action Lawrence made it 2-0 on 35 minutes after a cross from Keir Perkins had struck the inside of the post.

Rosie Axten in action for Posh against Wem. Photo: Dave Mears.
And it was three on 41 minutes when recent signing Rosie Axten bagged her first Posh goal following a Perkins’ cross.

Tara Kirk set up Perkins for number four 10 minutes into the second-half and the Posh skipper struck again two minutes later after pouncing on Driscoll’s long pass.

And Driscoll completed the scoring on 81 minutes with a cracking finish after accepting a pass from Megan Lawlor.

Posh have a tasty local derby at Northampton Town next Sunday (March 16). Posh are fifth, a place and three points above Cobblers.

Jess Driscoll in action for Posh against Wem Town. Photo: Dave Mears.
Posh Corry, Aylmer, Connor, Mugridge (Dean, 57mins), Axten, Perkins (Oliveria, 57mins), Steward (McConville, 57mins), Lawrence (Lawlor, 57mins), Driscoll, Driscoll-King, Kirk. Unused Sub: Markwell.

