Peterborough United Women beaten in the first game at their new home

Faith Horner in action for Posh Women v Stockport County. Photo: Jason Richardson

Posh were hosting a game at the Abbey Lawn base of Bourne Town FC for the first time, but a healthy crowd of 353 saw Stockport County claim victory in the determining round of the Womens National League Cup.

It took an extra-time goal – the only one of a keenly-contested encounter – to settle the tie and Posh will now move into a plate competition for early-round losers.

Early crosses from Tara Kirk and Jess Evans deserved a finish and Keir Perkins was denied by a smothering save from the Stockport ‘keeper after a fine pass from Evie Driscoll-King. Driscoll-King had earlier snuffed out an early opportunity for the visitors with a superb challenge.

Jess Driscoll in action for Posh Women v Stockport County. Photo: Jason Richardson

County missed a sitter from six yards just before the break, and just before manager Dan Lawlor sent on two half-time substitutes.

Posh hardly threatened in the second half of a game of few chances with home ‘keeper Kira Markwell only once called ino action when she was up to the challenge.

County broke the deadlock on 99 minutes as Markwell could only palm a dangerous cross into the path of Maria Figueiredo who finished expertly.

Posh had one last opportunity on 114 minutes as a quickly taken throw-in from Cassie Steward allowed Driscoll to advance down the left-hand side, but her cross was just too far in front of the on-rushing Kirk at the back-post.

Keir Perkins on the ball for Posh Women against Stockport County. Photo: Jason Richardson