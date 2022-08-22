Peterborough United Women beaten in opening National League game
Peterborough United Women were beaten 2-0 at Sporting Khalsa in their opening National League game of the season on Sunday.
Two second-half goals secured the win for the hosts in a Midlands Division One game of few clearcut chances.
Cassie Steward saw a first-half shot well saved by the Khalsa ‘keeper before strike partner Keir Perkins missed an opportunity early in the second-half after fine work from Jess Driscoll.
The referee waved away Posh appeals for a penalty when Jess Evans appeared to be pushed in the back on the hour mark
That was to prove costly as the home side were in front soon afterwards after nicking the ball off Posh defender Niamh Connor and it was 2-0 10 minutes later when a header from a corner found its way into the net.
Posh are on the road again next Sunday (August 28) when travelling to Wem Town. They then host Lincoln City at the Weston Homes Stadium on Wednesday, August 31.
Posh: Corry, K. Steward, Copson, Mugridge, Connor, Aylmer (Driscoll-King, 63 min), McConville (Horner, 55 min), Evans, Driscoll, Perkins, C. Steward (Kirk, 65 min). Subs Not Used: Hendrick, Oliveria.