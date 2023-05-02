Evie Driscoll-King (right) in action for Posh Women at Leek Town. Photo: Ruby Red Photography

Posh lost their penultimate contest 2-0 at Leek Town last weekend when they were left to rue many missed scoring chances.

Posh’s first opportunity fell on seven minutes as Tara Kirk played a lovely weighted pass through to Keir Perkin, who advanced into the box, but her effort was well saved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The deadlock was broken on 11 minutes by a deflected strike.

Keir Perkins (left) in action for Posh at Leek. Photo: Ruby Red Photography

Kirk almost replied immediately with a header from a Perkins cross which drifted just wide of the post. Rosie Axten then saw her curling left-footed effort wide of the post.

Kirk also forced the home ‘keeper into a fine save with an excellent half-volleyed effort before Posh ‘keeper Charlotte Hastings produced a fantastic fingertip save.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh kept pushing for an equaliser before the break and came inches away from achieving as Megan Lawlor’s corner found Evie Driscoll-King at the back-post, but her header smashed against the underside of the crossbar and was cleared.

Leek doubled their lead on 50 minutes with a cross that sailed over Hastings and into the back of the net before Perkins was denied by another strong save after a terrific solo run.

Megan Lawlor (left) in action for Posh at Leek. Photo: Ruby Red Photography

Kirk then dragged a shot wide after reaching Kayleigh Aylmer's free kick before Posh accepted a disappointing defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad