Peterborough United Women beaten by two lucky goals in Leek and now face a fight for fourth with local rivals
Peterborough United Women need a point from their final game at second-placed Doncaster Belles on Sunday to sneak above local rivals Northampton Town and finish a creditable fourth in Midlands Division One of the National League.
Posh lost their penultimate contest 2-0 at Leek Town last weekend when they were left to rue many missed scoring chances.
Posh’s first opportunity fell on seven minutes as Tara Kirk played a lovely weighted pass through to Keir Perkin, who advanced into the box, but her effort was well saved.
The deadlock was broken on 11 minutes by a deflected strike.
Kirk almost replied immediately with a header from a Perkins cross which drifted just wide of the post. Rosie Axten then saw her curling left-footed effort wide of the post.
Kirk also forced the home ‘keeper into a fine save with an excellent half-volleyed effort before Posh ‘keeper Charlotte Hastings produced a fantastic fingertip save.
Posh kept pushing for an equaliser before the break and came inches away from achieving as Megan Lawlor’s corner found Evie Driscoll-King at the back-post, but her header smashed against the underside of the crossbar and was cleared.
Leek doubled their lead on 50 minutes with a cross that sailed over Hastings and into the back of the net before Perkins was denied by another strong save after a terrific solo run.
Kirk then dragged a shot wide after reaching Kayleigh Aylmer's free kick before Posh accepted a disappointing defeat.
Posh: Hastings, Dean (sub Aylmer, 46 mins), Connor, Mugridge, York, Steward (sub McConville, 67 mins), Driscoll-King (sub Osker, 81 mins), Lawlor, Axten (sub Curson, 81 mins), Kirk, Perkins. Sub not used: Dellar.