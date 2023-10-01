Evie Driscoll-King (blue) in action for Posh Women against Leeds United. Photo: Ruby Red Photography

It finished 2-0 to the visitors who were pushed all the way by a Posh team seeking a sixth straight win in all competitions before striking twice in the second half.

Leeds United play at the same level as Posh. The match drew a crowd of 453.

Lauren Shiels reports for www.theposh.com...

Sophie Scargill of Posh delivers a cross against Leeds United. Photo: Ruby Red Photography

The Whites had the first chance of the game in the opening two minutes as Katie Astle headed low down, but it was an easy save for Posh ‘keeper Neive Corry. On 12 minutes, Katie Middleton sent a low-driven shot from around 30 yards, but it was safely collected by visiting ‘keeper Skye Kirkham.

Ellie York was at the right place at the right time to clear the ball off the line after Astle’s effort looped over Corry after a deflection off Lucie Mugridge.

Player of the match Sophie Scargill’s header forced Kirkham into a diving save after Rosie Axten’s cross found her.

As the game headed for the break, Evie Driscoll-King had a glorious opportunity to break the deadlock, sending an effort on the half-volley over the bar after Axten’s cross found her just inside the box.

Tara Kirk (blue) in action for Posh Women against Leeds United. Photo: Ruby Red Photography

The visitors opened the scoring on 49 minutes as Jess Rousseau advanced through on goal and calmly slotted the ball past Corry into the bottom right corner. On 53 minutes, Astle had the chance to double the visitors’ lead as she was clear through, but dragged her shot wide of the far-post.

Dan Lawlor introduced a triple change just after the break as Renai Bennett, Poppie Brown and Keir Perkins replaced Mugridge, Middleton and Axten.

The changes inspired Posh as a ball over the top played Bennett through, but her shot was straight at Kirkman and she cleared the ball away.

Megan Lawlor’s corner caused a scramble inside the box on 73 minutes. The ball fell kindly to Jess Driscoll who saw her powerful effort parried away by Kirkman.

The Whites continued to push to increase their lead as substitute Bartrup fired wide from close-range. Corry produced a fingertip save on 83 minutes as Bartrup curled an effort towards goal.

As the game entered the closing stages, a low effort from Zaiga Lacite forced Kirkman into a low save, tipping the ball around the post.

The Whites secured the victory in injury-time as Ellie Dobson converted from close-range.